Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Triangle & Circle - Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Triangle & Circle - Slideshow

01:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Geometric
Minimal
Concentric rings
Faceted Surface
2.2Kexports
rating
Deliver a polished corporate story with a minimal, geometric slideshow. Smooth slide-ins, concentric ring frames and a clean faceted background keep attention on your message. Add headlines, supporting text and media across multiple scenes, then finish with a branded logo end card. Ideal for presentations, promos, conferences and company updates. Easily match your identity with simple color controls and cohesive typography. Create elegant, professional results in minutes.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us