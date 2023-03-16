Triangle & Circle - Slideshow
01:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.2Kexports
Deliver a polished corporate story with a minimal, geometric slideshow. Smooth slide-ins, concentric ring frames and a clean faceted background keep attention on your message. Add headlines, supporting text and media across multiple scenes, then finish with a branded logo end card. Ideal for presentations, promos, conferences and company updates. Easily match your identity with simple color controls and cohesive typography. Create elegant, professional results in minutes.
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