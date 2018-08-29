Falling Stars Logo Reveal

Make a refined logo intro in seconds. This minimal, flat-design animation frames your brand inside a circular night sky with clouds, moon and falling stars. Smooth meteor trails elegantly reveal your logo, followed by clean, centered typography for your title and subtitle. With an understated dark gradient palette and polished motion, it works beautifully as an intro or outro for any channel or brand. Customize colors, fonts and copy, then render a classy logo animation that feels calm, modern and memorable.