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Brain Titles - Original - Poster image

Cortex Grid

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Digital
Futuristic
Brain
Technology
9exports
rating
Create a cinematic, high‑tech title sequence powered by a living network of nodes forming a 3D brain. This digital, futuristic design combines hexagon grids, glowing particles, and gentle camera drift for a sleek, mysterious tone. Ideal for AI, technology, and science content—film credits, documentary openers, conferences, and product intros. Customize fonts and color accents to match your brand while the refined motion, parallax depth, and tasteful light leaks keep attention on your message. Deliver sophisticated titles that signal innovation, intelligence, and cutting‑edge storytelling.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us