Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Lumen Matrix - Original - Poster image

Lumen Matrix

00:27 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Futuristic
Digital
Intro
Technology
9exports
rating
Give your brand a cinematic sci‑fi edge with futuristic HUD titles and glowing seven‑segment typography. This polished intro delivers moody, high‑tech vibes using scanning bars, subtle particles and film grain for depth. Smooth camera drift, line‑wipe reveals and punchy flash hits keep each title crisp and impactful, culminating in a bold logo scene. Perfect for technology brands, product launches, channels and events, with easy color controls to match your identity. Create an unforgettable opening sequence that looks premium, reads clearly and sets the tone for innovative content.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us