FallApart Reveal

Create a powerful identity hit with a cinematic, apocalyptic logo reveal. This 3D design places your brand in a ruined cityscape filled with drifting smoke, ember sparks and atmospheric dust. A dramatic zoom burst leads into a bold center-frame mark, ideal for intros and outros. Tweak the fire hue to match your branding, drop in your logo, add audio, and render. The dark, orange–blue palette and gritty textures deliver instant impact for gaming, tech, trailers and more—no complex setup required.