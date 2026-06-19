Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Parasite Trailer - Original - Poster image

Parasite Trailer

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Teaser
Cinematic
Promo
13exports
rating
Build a chilling cinematic teaser with bold titles surrounded by dark, atmospheric particles, chemical schematics, and striking 3D organic forms. This trailer-style title sequence pairs glitch accents, zoom hits, and focus shifts to heighten suspense. Drop in your own footage or images between headline cards, adjust fonts and colors, and fine‑tune timing for maximum impact. Ideal for film, game, or series promos with horror or sci‑fi vibes, this flexible template delivers a moody, high‑end look in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us