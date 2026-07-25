Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Neon Grid City - Original - Poster image

Plexus Skyline

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
8exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a sleek, futuristic logo reveal set in a glowing wireframe city. Dynamic HUD lines, data nodes, and a receding grid create a high‑tech atmosphere that’s perfect for tech brands, startups, and modern channels. Use it as a powerful intro or outro to elevate your video identity. Easily drop in your logo, adjust colors to match your palette, and choose your audio for instant impact. Ideal for YouTube, product teasers, presentations, and more when you want a polished, modern edge.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us