Rip & Roll

Make a bold first impression with a ripped‑paper collage opener that bursts with color and motion. This energetic scrapbook design layers torn paper, brush strokes, halftone textures, and newsprint clippings to reveal your visuals, then lands on a clean logo end card. Perfect for fashion, lifestyle, music, events, or product highlights. Just drop in your media, tweak the brand colors, add audio, and you’re set. Use it as an intro, promo, or teaser whenever you need a fast, vibrant visual story with personality.