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More details
Artistic Mashup Opener - Original - Poster image

Rip & Roll

00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 1 audio
Scrapbook
Promo
Intro
Slideshow
Torn paper
8exports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a ripped‑paper collage opener that bursts with color and motion. This energetic scrapbook design layers torn paper, brush strokes, halftone textures, and newsprint clippings to reveal your visuals, then lands on a clean logo end card. Perfect for fashion, lifestyle, music, events, or product highlights. Just drop in your media, tweak the brand colors, add audio, and you’re set. Use it as an intro, promo, or teaser whenever you need a fast, vibrant visual story with personality.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us