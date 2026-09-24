Sentinel Glitch

Turn surveillance aesthetics into a striking brand moment. This photoreal 3D CCTV sequence zooms into the lens, surges with glitch artifacts and viewfinder HUD, then locks onto a clean logo reveal. It’s an energetic, suspenseful logo animation built for security & surveillance or tech‑driven brands, and works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize your logo and colors, drop in your soundtrack, and export a polished, modern ident with a digital edge.