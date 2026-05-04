Nimbus Mark

Create a refined logo animation with flowing ink clouds that collide to reveal your mark. Soft particles shimmer as a cinematic lens flare sweeps through, all on a clean, modern backdrop. This minimal, elegant design is perfect for intros and outros. Personalize colors, keep original logo hues if you wish, and add a short tagline for extra clarity. Toggle letterbox and fade for the finishing touch. No footage required—just drop in your logo, customize, and export a polished brand reveal that feels calm, premium, and timeless.