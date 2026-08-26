Ripple Bloom - Vertical

Give your brand a luminous entrance with a vertical logo reveal built around ripple rings, soft bloom, and elegant minimal motion. This template keeps your mark front and center while light rays and flares add cinematic polish. Easily customize the logo, tagline, colors and glow accents to match your identity. The clean, centered layout works perfectly as an intro, outro, or story-friendly ident. With refined transitions and a tasteful fade, your brand lands with impact—no clutter, just a premium glow that highlights what matters most.