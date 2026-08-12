Gridline Identity

Showcase your brand identity with a clean, minimal promo built for guidelines and corporate storytelling. This template blends editorial grids, pill banners, a stylish search bar, and smartphone dock details with glassmorphism for a polished, modern look. Mix bold headlines with image carousels and product cards, add an authenticity barcode, and finish with a memorable logo + URL end frame. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, logos and media to match any brand system. Perfect for intros, presentations, brand overviews, product launches and agency reels when you want clarity, consistency and impact.