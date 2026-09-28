Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Paper Riot - Post - Original - Poster image

Paper Riot - Post

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Title sequence
Bold
Torn paper
7exports
rating
Make a statement with a gritty, high‑energy promo post. This template fuses torn paper, bold kinetic typography, glitch accents, and punchy color to deliver instant impact. Drop in your clips and headlines, showcase multiple shots in rounded cards, then seal it with a clean logo end card. Perfect for teasers, brand announcements, music and lifestyle content. Fully customizable colors and fonts keep everything on-brand while the rugged textures add attitude. Create scroll‑stopping visuals in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Promak
Paper Riot
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:15
Paper Riot Original preset video
Paper Fury
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:10
Paper Fury Original preset video
Grunge Street Reveal - Post
By Kimchi
Edit
00:11
Grunge Street Reveal - Post Original preset video
Ink Slash Intro - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:15
Ink Slash Intro - Vertical Original preset video
Urban Promo Stories 5
By bucketinfoo
Edit
00:10
Urban Promo Stories 5 Original preset video
Grit Stomp - Vertical
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:13
Grit Stomp - Vertical Original preset video
Dynamic Sport Media Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:13
Dynamic Sport Media Opener Original preset video
Grunge Typography Intro
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:08
Grunge Typography Intro Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us