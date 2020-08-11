Cosmetic Makeup Logo

Showcase your brand with a playful, minimal logo reveal designed for beauty and fashion. Flat-design makeup elements orbit and accent your mark on a soft, stylish background, while long shadows add depth. Ideal for channel intros and outros, this short ident highlights your logo with a chic cosmetic burst. Personalize the background, bag, and accent colors to match your branding, then drop in your logo to render a polished, on-brand opener that fits salons, skincare, makeup artists, and beauty influencers alike.