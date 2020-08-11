Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cosmetic Makeup Logo - Original - Poster image

Cosmetic Makeup Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Cosmetics & Beauty
Flat design
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a playful, minimal logo reveal designed for beauty and fashion. Flat-design makeup elements orbit and accent your mark on a soft, stylish background, while long shadows add depth. Ideal for channel intros and outros, this short ident highlights your logo with a chic cosmetic burst. Personalize the background, bag, and accent colors to match your branding, then drop in your logo to render a polished, on-brand opener that fits salons, skincare, makeup artists, and beauty influencers alike.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us