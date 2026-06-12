Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
CS Match Start Intro - Original - Poster image

CS Matchpoint Clash

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Intro
Motion title
Gaming
Comparison & Versus
Grunge
10exports
rating
Kick off your stream or video with a high-impact esports match intro. This cinematic opener frames two competing sides with gritty smoke, bullet-hole impacts, and a bold central title. Easily customize team names, logos, colors, and typography, and toggle lower-third panels to match your brand. Perfect for gaming channels, tournaments, and live broadcasts, it delivers fast-paced energy and a professional versus screen in seconds. Add your soundtrack and SFX for maximum hype and get viewers ready for action.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us