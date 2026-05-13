Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Counter Zone - Original - Poster image

Counter Zone

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Gaming
Photorealistic
Smoke
9exports
rating
Get your audience ready with an explosive, FPS-themed stream screen. This high-energy template blends photorealistic gameplay vibes, bold grunge headlines, and cinematic motion—complete with muzzle flashes, a dramatic blast, and rolling smoke. Perfect for gaming intros or pre-stream status screens, it features fully editable headlines, logo, fonts, and colors, plus an audio track placeholder. Dial in your brand, set the tone, and launch your stream with confidence. Built for gamers and esports creators who want intensity, clarity, and style in one hard‑hitting package.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us