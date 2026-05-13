Counter Zone

Get your audience ready with an explosive, FPS-themed stream screen. This high-energy template blends photorealistic gameplay vibes, bold grunge headlines, and cinematic motion—complete with muzzle flashes, a dramatic blast, and rolling smoke. Perfect for gaming intros or pre-stream status screens, it features fully editable headlines, logo, fonts, and colors, plus an audio track placeholder. Dial in your brand, set the tone, and launch your stream with confidence. Built for gamers and esports creators who want intensity, clarity, and style in one hard‑hitting package.