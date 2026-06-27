Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Warzone Ghost Streaming - Original - Poster image

Warzone Ghost Streaming

00:19 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Gaming
Atmospheric
Embers
9exports
rating
Give your channel a powerful pre-stream presence with a dark, cinematic gaming screen. A tactical soldier anchors the scene while glowing accents and drifting embers build atmosphere. Customize your logo, headline and supporting text, fine‑tune fonts, and adjust colors across gear, background and effects to match your brand. Ideal for starting screens or intermissions, this design sets an intense, professional tone for FPS and action content. Drop in your audio track to complete the vibe and keep viewers engaged as you go live.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us