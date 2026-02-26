Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Corner Clash - Original - Poster image

Corner Clash

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Sports & Fitness
Grunge
Logo animation
Promo
13exports
rating
Launch your sports content with a hard‑hitting opener that blends gritty textures, torn tape titles, and explosive transitions. Drop in your photos or video, edit headline and subline, adjust the color accents, and end on a powerful logo reveal. The bold typography, diagonal stripes, dust and debris effects create high-impact momentum perfect for competitions, fight cards, fitness branding, and training promos. Built for speed and clarity, this template grabs attention and sets the tone before the action begins—no advanced editing skills required.
motionsparrow profile image
motionsparrow
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Grunge Bold Acid Title 6
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:09
Grunge Bold Acid Title 6 Original theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal Original theme video
Punks Not Dead
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:21
Punks Not Dead Original theme video
Grunge Street Reveal
By Kimchi
Edit
2K
00:11
Grunge Street Reveal Original theme video
Noise Poster 3
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Noise Poster 3 Original theme video
Dynamic Sport Media Opener
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:13
Dynamic Sport Media Opener Original theme video
Trendy Poster 4
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Trendy Poster 4 Original theme video
Grunge Urban Opener
By motionsparrow
Edit
00:11
Grunge Urban Opener Electric Lemon theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us