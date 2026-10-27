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GTA 6 Stream Waiting - Original - Poster image

GTA Show Lobby

00:26 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 video · 5 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Glow
Neutral
Square logo
8exports
rating
Keep your audience engaged before you go live with a polished Starting Soon screen. This template features a clean, centered layout with a prominent logo/graphic, editable headline, and multiple icon spots for socials or sponsors. Subtle floating motion and adjustable glow enhance readability without distracting viewers. Customize text color, font, glow intensity, background, and music to match your brand. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streams, as well as podcasts and webinars. Perfect for Starting Soon, Intermission, BRB, or Offline scenes—swap content and you’re ready to stream in style.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us