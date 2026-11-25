Celebrate your release with a festive music visualizer. A snow‑lit Christmas tree, cozy Santa silhouette, and reactive audio spectrum showcase your track in style. Add cover art, a headline, and choose spectrum bars, line, or dots. Enable beat‑reactive glow and scale, tweak colors, and pick a logo or star topper. Optional background blur and gentle fades keep focus on the music. Perfect for holiday singles, carols, teasers, and seasonal promos.