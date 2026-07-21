Record Wall - Square

Bring your track to life with a photorealistic vinyl on a sleek gallery wall. This square music visualizer showcases your artwork alongside a rotating record and an audio‑reactive spectrum. Customize spectrum style, frequency response, colors, and ambient details to match any genre. Subtle particles and musical notes add atmosphere without distracting from your music. Ideal for single releases, promos, and social feeds, it adapts to your song’s length and energy. Upload your audio, add your cover art, and publish a polished visual that elevates your sound.