Retro Disco - Square
Created by S_WorX
7exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
2images
2texts
2fonts
Hit play on a visual experience as vibrant as your music with Retro Disco, a neon-tinged fantasy that sparks joy with every frame. Customize images, text, and colors to match the groove of your synthpop, house, or nu-disco tracks. As a mirrorball diva lights up the star-studded night, your music becomes an unforgettable retro journey in stunning visuals.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
2h
1
5
43
By S_WorX
2h
3
4
22
Turn up the volume and watch as the Vibe Drive brings your music to life. Front lights of cars blinking in time and three girls dancing to the beats creates an immersive visual accompaniment to any audio track. With custom text and colors, this template hits the perfect note for a vibrant, shareable experience that looks great on every screen.
By vivace_studio
2h
3
4
19
Step into the future of music presentations with our cutting-edge Hologram Viz template. Transform your audio into a visual narrative with holographic animations pulsing to every note. Customize effortlessly with your choice of text, fonts, and a palette that matches your tone. Perfect for musicians and creators, this video invites viewers into a world where sound is visible.
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Amplify your tunes with a visual punch! Our sleek Pulse Drive visualizer features four dynamic car silhouettes, each pulsating to your beats. Tailor the colors, text, and fonts to turn up the style. Perfect for DJs, musicians, and all creators, create high-definition videos that groove to your rhythm and amplify your audio.
By S_WorX
2h
1
4
20
Dive into a visual symphony with our Beatloom template. Centralized text animates dynamically to your music, its facade of mirror like panels intensifying every beat. Tailor text, fonts, and animations to unveil an audio-visual sensation that commands attention. Make every performance a visual masterpiece.
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
32
A blend of music and motion that takes you on a nostalgic ride through time. This template brings together the classic charm of a vintage car, the pulsating rhythm of your favorite music, and the hypnotic allure of swirling smoke and blinking lights that echo the essence of your music.
By S_WorX
2h
1
4
27
Step into a nostalgic dimension where the echoes of the past blend with pulsating beats. Let the Retro Wave visualizer transport you to an era of vibrant energy and vintage allure. Against a dark backdrop, particles reminiscent of the analog era soar and swirl, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the essence of retro aesthetics. Feel the rhythm of your music come to life as the particles dance in sync with the beats, turning your audio into a captivating visual journey through time.
By S_WorX
2h
3
6
25
Set the stage ablaze with our mystical music visualizer template that pulses with the life of a flickering candle. As your music plays, watch the flame dance in sync, creating a captivating, atmospheric experience for your audience. Perfect for chill sessions or dark ambient vibes, this Phantom Glow template amplifies your track with customization options for images, text, fonts, and colors, crafting a magical journey in visuals.
