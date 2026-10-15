Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Silent Journey - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Silent Journey - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Fog
Photorealistic
9exports
rating
Create a cinematic vertical music visualizer with a serene roadside scene and centered titles. The audio‑reactive spectrum animates to your track while fog and dust add atmospheric depth. Ideal for Reels, TikTok, and mobile promos, this template balances clean, minimal typography with moody, photorealistic visuals. Customize song and artist info, colors, and spectrum appearance for any genre—from lofi to indie and ambient. Smooth, contemplative motion keeps focus on the music while delivering a refined, professional look.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us