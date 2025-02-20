en
Silent Nightmares Titles

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
2K
Landscape
Fog
Halloween
Scary
Dark
Grungy
Titles
Cinematic
More details
Silent Nightmares Titles - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:46
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
46 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
3videos
4images
8texts
1font
1audio
Create a visual narrative that's as chilling as a ghostly whisper with this Silent Nightmares Titles template. Engulf your audience in a world of horror with eerie music and gripping animation, perfect for a Halloween bash or horror film promo. Personalize your horrific journey with custom text, images, and colors that will leave viewers with goosebumps and a story they won't forget.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Veil of Suspense Original theme video
Veil of Suspense
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
Thriller Original theme video
Thriller
Edit
By S_WorX
40s
1
13
8
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Thriller Announcement Original theme video
Thriller Announcement
Edit
By S_WorX
43s
4
19
7
Unlock the power of fear with this all-encompassing Thriller Announcement Template. Crafted for any brand ready to take a walk on the dark side, this atmospheric template is perfect for horror movie releases or thrilling product announcements. Customize seamlessly, and prepare your audience for an immersive horror experience.
Cinematic Slideshow Original theme video
Cinematic Slideshow
Edit
By mhakmal07
45s
23
28
5
A retro slideshow design for any kind of content. SImply upload your media to tell your brand's story, through a short video with plenty of info that make it a perfect promo video, video ad, presentation opener, webinar intro, or corporate communication. Get inspired with 8 industry specific video template themes. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Veil of Suspense - Vertical Original theme video
Veil of Suspense - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
Veil of Suspense - Post Original theme video
Veil of Suspense - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
Veil of Suspense - Square Original theme video
Veil of Suspense - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
The Horror Story Original theme video
The Horror Story
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
5
25
8
As the eerie sound of a vintage film projector crackles to life, the darkness is pierced by a creepy atmosphere. Create trailers, teasers, or promos that leave a lasting impact.
