Third Eye Pulse - Post

Bring your tracks to life with a powerful audio‑reactive visualizer centered on a mystical eye inside a glowing triangle. Pulsing rings, neon outlines, glitch transitions and atmospheric particles move precisely to your music. Switch spectrum styles, fine‑tune bands and intensity, and brand with your own titles. Designed for bold social posts, this template blends psychedelic color, geometric symmetry and moody ambience to captivate listeners at a glance. Ideal for singles, remixes, DJ sets and labels that want striking, on‑beat visuals without complex setup.