Vaultout - Square
00:11 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
7exports
Open your videos with force and character. This 3D industrial logo animation unveils your brand behind a heavy vault door as smoke clears and metallic details glow. A cracked concrete backdrop, worn metal textures, and atmospheric haze create a cinematic, grunge feel. Drop in your logo and headline, fine‑tune colors and glow, and you’re set for a powerful intro or outro. Ideal for gaming, tech, and any brand that wants a bold, mechanical reveal with high-impact visuals.
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