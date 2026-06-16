Vaultout - Square

Open your videos with force and character. This 3D industrial logo animation unveils your brand behind a heavy vault door as smoke clears and metallic details glow. A cracked concrete backdrop, worn metal textures, and atmospheric haze create a cinematic, grunge feel. Drop in your logo and headline, fine‑tune colors and glow, and you’re set for a powerful intro or outro. Ideal for gaming, tech, and any brand that wants a bold, mechanical reveal with high-impact visuals.