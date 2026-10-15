Volt Runner - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a neon, synthwave‑styled visualizer built for vertical platforms. This audio‑reactive scene centers a retro‑futuristic car on a night highway, pulsing with lightning, glow, and a customizable spectrum. Tune colors, glow, beat range, and spectrum style (lines, bars, or dots). Add your logo, title and URL for standout artist branding. The VHS overlay and glitch accents deliver vintage grit with modern polish. Perfect for track teasers, release promos, artist IDs and reels—plug in your song and drive high‑energy engagement.