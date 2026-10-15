Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Volt Runner - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Volt Runner - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glow
Car
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a neon, synthwave‑styled visualizer built for vertical platforms. This audio‑reactive scene centers a retro‑futuristic car on a night highway, pulsing with lightning, glow, and a customizable spectrum. Tune colors, glow, beat range, and spectrum style (lines, bars, or dots). Add your logo, title and URL for standout artist branding. The VHS overlay and glitch accents deliver vintage grit with modern polish. Perfect for track teasers, release promos, artist IDs and reels—plug in your song and drive high‑energy engagement.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us