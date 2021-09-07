Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Elegant Dark Logo - Original - Poster image

Elegant Dark Logo

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Elegant
Outro
Sliding panel
958exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a refined, minimal logo reveal. Dark, textured backdrops and sliding glass panels create elegant refraction and polished highlights, while a clean 3D finish adds depth. Perfect for intros and outros, this template centers your mark with a subtle tagline for a premium, modern look. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your identity and deliver a memorable, professional entrance or sign-off that suits any industry or channel.
Shoeeb profile image
Shoeeb
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb
Dark Glossy 3D
By Shoeeb
Edit
4K
00:08
Dark Glossy 3D Original theme video
Corporate Glass Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:06
Corporate Glass Logo Original theme video
Elegant Opener
By babayaga
Edit
00:09
Elegant Opener Original theme video
Elegant Logo
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:10
Elegant Logo Original theme video
Gradient Glass Reveal
By hushahir
Edit
00:10
Gradient Glass Reveal Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Dark Metal
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:07
Dark Metal Original theme video
Elegant Leather Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
Elegant Leather Logo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us