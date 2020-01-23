Shapes Logo

Give your brand a crisp entrance with this minimal logo reveal. Abstract geometric shapes, a dot grid, and a rounded rectangle build a modern flat-design look, while tasteful glitch moments add edge without overpowering your mark. Perfect for intros and outros, it keeps your logo center stage with a supporting tagline. Easily adjust background and accent colors or preserve brand hues, swap fonts, and position the tagline to fit your layout. Designed for smooth motion and quick impact, it suits agencies, startups, and creators seeking a refined, versatile ident.