Glitchy Vertical

Create a striking brand moment with a neon glitch logo animation built for intros and outros. Bold typography, scanlines, and digital distortion frame your logo, tagline, and website in a centered, high-contrast layout. Tweak colors for background and effects to match your identity, and switch fonts for the perfect tone. The energetic motion, RGB split accents, and constant texture give a modern tech edge that fits gaming, streaming, and digital-first brands. Fast to customize and ready for multiple aspect ratios, this template delivers an eye-catching reveal every time.