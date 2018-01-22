Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vertical Quotes - Original - Poster image

Vertical Quotes

00:33 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 8 images · 13 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Quotes
Story video
Minimal
Digital banner
Wide logo
2Kexports
rating
Make your quotes stand out in stories with this minimal vertical slideshow. Each scene pairs a full-screen image with crisp text banners, smooth transitions, and space for optional author names. Close with a professional logo end screen and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, and imagery for a polished, modern look suited to Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok. Ideal for inspirational quotes, brand messages, announcements, and quick promos that need clarity and style without distraction.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us