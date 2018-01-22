Vertical Quotes

Make your quotes stand out in stories with this minimal vertical slideshow. Each scene pairs a full-screen image with crisp text banners, smooth transitions, and space for optional author names. Close with a professional logo end screen and tagline. Easily customize colors, fonts, and imagery for a polished, modern look suited to Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok. Ideal for inspirational quotes, brand messages, announcements, and quick promos that need clarity and style without distraction.