Weekly Quotes Story

Bring your weekly motivation to life with a clean, elegant quote card. This minimal design pairs bold titles with a readable quote block and a right-side image panel, all set over a vibrant gradient overlay. Easily personalize the quote, author line, portrait, logo, and background image. Adjust colors, fonts, and shadows to fit your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. Smooth slide and fade transitions keep the focus on your message, making it perfect for social posts, channel bumpers, and branded inspiration.