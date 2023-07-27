Inspiring Quotes 6

Showcase inspiring words with a refined, minimal quote story. This vertical template pairs clean typography with rounded panels, a tasteful duotone tint, and smooth, relaxed motion. Easily customize the quote and author, swap the background image or footage, and fine-tune blur, tint, opacity, and colors to match your brand. Adjust fonts and text colors for a polished, elegant look that fits any feed. Ideal for quick, engaging stories and reels that put meaningful messages front and center—no clutter, just clarity.