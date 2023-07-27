Inspiring Quotes 4

Turn your quotes into captivating story content with a clean, minimal design. This vertical template frames your words with an elegant outlined panel over a softly tinted background image. Smooth, calm motion draws attention to the message and the author. Easily customize the quote, attribution, fonts, frame color, and tint to match your brand. Swap the background media to fit any theme—from lifestyle to corporate. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and shorts, it delivers a refined look that lets your message shine.