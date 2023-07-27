Inspiring Quotes 2

Showcase your favorite words with a refined, vertical quote card. This minimal, elegant 9:16 template features a rotating square frame, decorative quotation marks, and a gently drifting background that keeps the focus on your message. Personalize the quote, author and an optional tag, then fine‑tune fonts, colors and the background media to match your brand. Smooth, understated motion makes it perfect for Instagram Stories, TikTok and Reels. Create eye‑catching, readable quotes that feel polished and on‑brand in seconds.