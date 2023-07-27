Inspiring Quotes 7

Present your favorite quotes in a clean, elegant vertical format. This minimal design features a softly tinted background, refined typography, and a subtle framed layout that draws attention to your words and the author. Smooth camera drift and thoughtful text animation create a calm, polished experience ideal for stories, reels, and brand moments. Easily customize the background media, colors, and fonts to match your aesthetic. Whether sharing wisdom, brand values, or daily motivation, this template makes your message stand out with clarity and style.