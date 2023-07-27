Inspiring Quotes 5

Showcase your favorite lines with a refined, minimalist quote card tailored for vertical stories. A calm background zoom, elegant typography, and a centered rounded frame place words front and center. Large quotation marks, a highlight bar, and a neat author tag add polish while a dark tint ensures crisp readability. Swap in your media, fonts, and brand colors to match your style in seconds. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, Reels, and shorts when you want to inspire, educate, or motivate with clarity and taste.