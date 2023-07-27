Inspiring Quotes 1

Showcase inspiring words with a clean, elegant vertical quote card. This minimal single-scene design features a soft tinted background, bold centered typography, and decorative quote marks, framed by subtle lines and flowing shapes. Smooth slide-ins and a gentle background zoom keep the focus on your message. Easily customize the quote, author, fonts, colors, gradient tint and background image to match your brand. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok and Shorts when you want quick, polished inspiration that stands out.