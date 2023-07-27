Inspiring Quotes 8
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Showcase your favorite quotes with a refined, minimal vertical design made for stories and reels. This template features centered typography, a circular avatar frame for the author, and smooth, elegant motion. Customize the background, colors, and fonts to match your brand, then drop in your quote and name for a polished, share-ready result. The calm pacing, subtle animations, and geometric framing keep the focus on your words while adding just enough visual interest to stand out on social feeds.
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