Inspiring Quotes 8

Showcase your favorite quotes with a refined, minimal vertical design made for stories and reels. This template features centered typography, a circular avatar frame for the author, and smooth, elegant motion. Customize the background, colors, and fonts to match your brand, then drop in your quote and name for a polished, share-ready result. The calm pacing, subtle animations, and geometric framing keep the focus on your words while adding just enough visual interest to stand out on social feeds.