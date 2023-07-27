Inspiring Quotes 3

Showcase your favorite quotes in a clean, elegant vertical story. This minimalist template pairs tinted background media with a smooth gradient panel and refined typography to keep your message front and center. Customize the quote text, author name, and an optional label, then adjust colors, tint intensity, and fonts to match your brand. Gentle camera drift and subtle transitions create a calm, professional feel perfect for social media, reels, and stories. Swap in your own image or video background and publish polished motivational content in seconds.