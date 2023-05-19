Unique Quote Title 1

Highlight your words with a clean, minimal motion title designed for quotes. This transparent overlay features a bold gradient banner, a dedicated avatar frame, and a clear two‑column layout for quote and attribution. Smooth, elegant transitions make text easy to read while keeping focus on your message. Perfect for YouTube, intros, and social clips, you can customize fonts, colors, and imagery to match your brand. Keep it simple, modern, and memorable—add your quote, set your colors, and render a polished graphic ready to overlay on any video.