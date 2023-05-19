Unique Quote Title 4
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
123exports
Present inspirational quotes with a sleek, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay centers a gradient card with a clear two-column layout—headline on the left and optional image on the right. Smooth slide-ins and soft fades create a calm, professional feel. Customize quote and author text, swap the image, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube intros, social posts, and interstitials where clarity and elegance matter. Simple, polished, and versatile—designed to let your words speak for themselves.
Pack (8)
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