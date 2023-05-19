Unique Quote Title 4

Present inspirational quotes with a sleek, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay centers a gradient card with a clear two-column layout—headline on the left and optional image on the right. Smooth slide-ins and soft fades create a calm, professional feel. Customize quote and author text, swap the image, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube intros, social posts, and interstitials where clarity and elegance matter. Simple, polished, and versatile—designed to let your words speak for themselves.