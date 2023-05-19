Unique Quote Title 3
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
54exports
Showcase your words with a modern, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay features a smooth gradient, organic shapes, and a frosted-glass focal area that keeps your message front and center. Customize headline and author fields, fine‑tune colors, and drop it over any footage for a polished look. The calm, fluid animation works with any soundtrack and is ideal for YouTube, presentations, social clips, or interviews. Deliver a stylish, readable quote card in seconds.
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