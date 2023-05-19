Unique Quote Title 2

Showcase your favorite lines with a refined, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay features clean typography, a centered quote badge, and a pill author label accented by subtle gradient lines. The calm pacing and geometric layout keep attention on your message while blending seamlessly over any footage or solid background. Perfect for YouTube, social videos, intros between segments, or inspirational posts. Easily customize the quote, author name, and color accents to match your brand or mood, and deliver a polished, modern look in seconds.