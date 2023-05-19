Unique Quote Title 8

Showcase your favorite words with a clean, minimal motion title designed for quotes. This transparent overlay features bold geometric shapes, smooth gradient color, and refined typography for a polished finish. The centered composition and gentle pacing keep attention on your message, while flexible font and color controls make it easy to match your brand. Perfect for videos, intros, social posts, and presentations where clarity and elegance matter. Drop in your quote and author, customize the look, and export a sleek, modern quote card that elevates your content instantly.