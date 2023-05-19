Unique Quote Title 5

Create elegant quote cards that float seamlessly over your footage. This minimal motion title uses geometric shapes, subtle gradients, and smooth slide-ins to frame your quote and attribution. Customize the text, swap the image, and fine-tune colors and fonts for any brand. Transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay on videos or stills. Ideal for intros, interludes, or social posts when you want your words to take center stage—clean, readable, and modern.