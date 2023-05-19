Unique Quote Title 6

Showcase impactful quotes with a sleek, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, bold quotation marks, smooth slide-ins, and a typewriter text reveal. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to fit your branding and tone. Perfect for YouTube videos, tutorials, interviews, presentations, and social clips where a concise on-screen quote or message is needed. Drop it over footage, adjust the palette, and publish a polished, professional result in minutes.