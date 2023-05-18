Quote Title 7
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
444exports
Present your favorite lines with a refined, minimal quote title. This transparent overlay blends elegant gradients, clean geometry, and a calm type-on effect to spotlight your words and author credit. Ideal for YouTube, reels, and presentations, it delivers a polished look without distraction. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage for a sophisticated finish.
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