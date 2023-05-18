Quote Title 4

Showcase your favorite lines with a sleek, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay centers your quote and author on a subtle gradient card, framed by a smooth circular progress ring. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand, then place it over any footage for reels, stories, or YouTube segments. The refined geometric design, calm pacing, and soft gradients keep attention on your words while elevating production value. Perfect for motivational messages, testimonials, or elegant interludes in your videos.