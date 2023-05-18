Quote Title 6
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
199exports
Present your favorite lines with a refined motion title designed for quotes. This transparent overlay centers your message between elegant vertical bars, featuring warm gradient accents and smooth line wipes. The minimal layout keeps focus on the words while a subtle highlight panel introduces the author. Easily adjust colors and typography to match your branding and drop it over any footage or background. Perfect for social posts, intros, chapter cards, and video essays where clarity and style matter.
Pack (7)
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